Education Ministry launches APAAR in remote villages across the country

The Education Ministry recently launched the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) in rural regions through Common Service Centres (CSCs). According to the ministry, Academic Bank of Credits is like a digital storage where students can avail its benefits.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Education, APAAR has been conceptualised under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) which mandates all college/university-going students to register on Academic Bank of Credits (ABC).

What is Academic Bank of Credits?

According to the ministry, Academic Bank of Credits is like a digital storage where students can avail its benefits. In this digital credit bank, all the marks/credits scored by the students will be stored. Personal information of students are also stored here.

With the help of the ABC ID, taking admission in institutes for graduation and post-graduation will become easy for students as all the necessary information regarding the student and the credits scored will be available through the ID.

“The number of digital services in the country is continuously increasing and one can take maximum advantage of digital services in school education through CSC,” said Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy.

According to the press release, K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Education, emphasised that the Academic Bank of Credits has been established on the lines of the National Academic Depository (NAD). Even though ABC enables students to register or commence credit transfer, the outcomes of credit redemption and issuance of certificates as well as the compilation of award records are administered by academic institutions, he added.

“APAAR ID will remain with the children for their entire life. Students will also be able to get credit in the future by passing various exams. Students will not be required to give certificates anywhere and just giving APAAR ID will be sufficient,” said Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, All India Council for Technical Education.

