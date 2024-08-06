Educational institutions closed in Guwahati on Tuesday after heavy rainfall floods many areas

All educational institutions in Guwahati were closed on Tuesday after a heavy downpour the previous day led to flooding in several parts of the city leading to traffic snarls and overflowing of drains. Educational institutions closed in Guwahati on Tuesday after heavy rainfall (Representative image)

“In view of the situation arising out of the flash floods caused by heavy rains in Guwahati city that occurred on August 5, all educational institutions (both government and private) are hereby declared closed on August 6 within the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area,” read an order issued by Kamrup Metropolitan deputy commissioner Sumit Sattawan.

On Monday afternoon, a heavy downpour that lasted around two hours flooded many areas in the city especially those under flyovers leading to huge traffic snarls. It took many hours for office goers and others to reach their homes.

At some places, motorists had to leave their vehicles on the road and wade through knee deep waters to reach their destinations. There are reports of many spending the night at their offices and business establishments after failing to go home.

The situation eased after midnight at some places, but several areas remained flooded on Tuesday morning. Flood waters continued to inundate the road leading to Shillong at Guwahati forcing many vehicles to remain stranded.

Despite government assurances of measures taken to control flash floods by clearing clogged drains ahead of monsoon, the city, which is the gateway to rest of northeast and the biggest commercial hub in the region, continues to get flooded with heavy downpour lasting anywhere more than half an hour.

On July 4, an 8-year-old, who was riding pillion on his father’s scooter was swept away by flood waters. His decomposed body was recovered three days later from a sewer over two kilometres away from where he disappeared.