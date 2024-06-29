IIT Kanpur celebrates 57th convocation, awards degrees to 2,332 graduates

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) celebrated its 57th convocation, conferring degrees on 2,332 graduates across various disciplines. According to a press release by IIT Kanpur, the event was conducted in two sessions with the main opening ceremony held in IITK’s regal Main Auditorium(Handout)

According to a press release by IIT Kanpur, the event was conducted in two sessions with the main opening ceremony held in IITK’s regal Main Auditorium. Prof Jayathi Y Murthy, President of Oregon State University, USA, and an IITK alumna was the chief guest, while Dr Mahesh Gupta, Board of Governors (BoG), IIT Kanpur, and Prof. Manindra Agrawal, Director, IIT Kanpur presided over the convocation.

The convocation had 2,332 graduates across various disciplines, including 226 PhD recipients, 457 MTech recipients, 842 BTech recipients, 165 MSc (2-year) recipients, 36 MBA recipients, 12 MTech-PhD (Joint Degree) recipients, 1 MDes (Joint Degree) recipient, 17 MDes recipients, 77 MS (by Research) recipients, 40 PGPEX-VLFM recipients, 26 Double Major recipients, 89 Dual Degree recipients, 14 MS-PD (MS part of the Dual Degree) recipients, 125 BS recipients, and 205 eMasters degree programs recipients, informed IITK.

Also Read: Meet the IIT Kanpur friends who made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list 2024

“ The world will offer you competing narratives about who you are and what you're worth. It's in your power to choose the narrative of your life and to write your own story. Despite the challenges, I've seen my peers, especially the women of IIT Kanpur, create their own paths and succeed against the odds. So, choose your story wisely. Remember, nothing is ever the end. There's always a way forward. You’ve learnt how to make a living. Now learn how to live your life. Live deeply, live passionately, and live well,” said Prof Jayathi Y Murthy.

Kunwar Preet Singh (Computer Science & Engineering) was awarded the prestigious President's Gold Medal, Viplav Patel (Chemical Engineering-Electrical Engineering) and Sarthak Kohli (Computer Science & Engineering) received the Director’s Gold Medals for outstanding all-round achievement and leadership in the 5-year and 4-year undergraduate programs, respectively. The Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma Medal for best all-round performance was presented to Garima Bawa (Physics), and Tejas Ramakrishnan (Computer Science & Engineering) was awarded the prestigious Ratan Swarup Memorial Prize, mentioned the official press release.

The convocation also recognised students who excelled in various domains by awarding proficiency medals and the IIT Kanpur Excellence Awards for contributions in Community Services, Leadership in Student Affairs, and Art & Cultural Activities, informed IITK.

Also Read: IIT Kanpur, DRDO join forces to establish DIA Centre of Excellence, to foster research in next-gen defence technology