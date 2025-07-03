Kerala University VC misused his powers, alleges state's Higher Education Minister

Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu on Thursday alleged that the Kerala University vice chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal had misused his authority by suspending the Registrar KS Anil Kumar for his action, cancelling permission for a programme attended by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the senate hall on June 25. Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu said that the Kerala University vice chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal had misused his authority by suspending the Registrar KS Anil Kumar. (File/ANI)

“Anil Kumar can continue in office as only the university syndicate has the right to take action against the registrar,” she told reporters.

She also claimed that VC had gone beyond his powers in suspending the registrar.

The minister said the registrar had not violated any rule by cancelling the programme for displaying a picture of ‘Bharat Mata’, which was a religious symbol used by the RSS, at the venue.

The minister alleged that it was the Governor who violated the rules by attending a programme cancelled by the registrar of the university. The Governor was also trying to infiltrate the RSS symbol into the Raj Bhavan, she charged.

The state General Education Minister V Sivankutty also strongly criticised the VC, accusing him of "acting like a goon" of the Governor.

“It was not the registrar, but the Governor who showed disrespect to the statutes of the university by attending a programme cancelled by the registrar,” Sivankutty said.

Sivankutty said the powers of the Governor were limited under the Constitution. Even the Supreme Court had recently suggested that Governors should not exceed their authority, he said.

The minister alleged that the practice of using Governors for challenging governments that did not get along with the Centre has become a custom only after the BJP assumed power.