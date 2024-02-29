LPU confers honorary doctorate degree to former Australian PM Abott, over 60K students graduate on 11th convocation

Lovely Professional University (LPU) celebrated its 11th annual Convocation on Sunday, which was attended by former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott as the Chief Guest. LPU Chancellor Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal addressing the students during the 11th Annual Convocation held at LPU campus.

As per a press release issued by LPU, the celebrations witnessed the conferral of an honorary doctorate, Honoris Causa, upon the former Australian PM. The convocation ceremony also marked the graduation of LPU's first batch of 'Online Mode Students'. More than 60,000 graduating students received degrees in diverse domains.

Addressing the gathering, Abbott acknowledged the achievements of 102 gold medallists and 555 PhD scholars and also lauded the remarkable performance of 567 meritorious students who excelled in academics and co-curricular activities.

Abbott expressed his admiration for India as a remarkable country and urged the graduating students to take pride in their nation's potential to bring peace, prosperity, freedom, and development to the world.

Founder Chancellor of LPU, Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, presided over the convocation. In his address, Dr Mittal highlighted the partnership between LPU and 16 prestigious Australian universities and shared the university's recent achievements.

He encouraged graduating students to carry the spirit of research (Anusandhan) for a brighter future, while referencing the national slogan "Jai Anusandhan" given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to LPU, said the press release.

The conferral of the honorary doctorate upon Abbott marks the ninth such recognition by LPU, with previous recipients including esteemed leaders such as Presidents, Prime Ministers, and Nobel Peace Prize laureates, including His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama.

The convocation ceremony was attended by important guests, including Lovely Group Chairman Ramesh Mittal, Vice-Chairman Naresh Mittal, Vice-Chancellor Rashmi Mittal, Community Leader in Australia Jagvinder Singh Virk, Vice Chancellor GNDU & former Secretary, UGC Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu, industrialists, and other dignitaries.

Besides, students and parents from across India and countries like Canada, Australia, Bhutan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka were also present on the occasion.