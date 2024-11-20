Mass protest against alleged caste discrimination at IIM Bangalore, institute denies charges

A mass protest was organised by the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA), Dr. BR Ambedkar Association of Engineers (BANAE), and OBC Federation of India, with participation from OBC, SC, and ST associations and several progressive organisations against the alleged caste discrimination in IIM Bangalore. Protestors also demanded the resignation of IIM-Bangalore Director Rishikesha T Krishnan for allegedly violating reservation policy and harassing faculty members for raising diversity and inclusion issues.(Mint file)

The protest which was held in Bengaluru's Freedom Park demanded urgent action against caste discrimination in the institute and put forth certain demands by the organisations.

What the protestors demanded:

The following are the demands put forward to be considered urgently as per the press note issued by the protestors:

Implementation of Reservations: Full compliance with constitutional mandates on reservations for SC, ST, and OBC students, faculty, and staff at IIM-B.

Constitution of SC, ST, and OBC Cells: Establishment of dedicated grievance redressal cells to safeguard the rights of marginalised communities.

End Caste Discrimination: Institutional acknowledgment and immediate steps to eliminate systemic caste-based discrimination.

Stop Caste Harassment: Assurance of a safe and inclusive environment for all students and stakeholders at IIM-B.

Protestors also demanded the resignation of IIM-Bangalore Director Rishikesha T Krishnan for allegedly violating reservation policy and harassing faculty members for raising diversity and inclusion issues.

IIM Bangalore responds:

“ IIM Bangalore categorically denies and refutes the allegations and statements made in the press note and at the protest held on 20 November 2024. The Institute has long prioritized nurturing an inclusive work environment, one that promotes the growth and development of all our stakeholders who come from diverse backgrounds, including SC/ST and OBC communities. Specifically, IIMB has established a Diversity and Inclusion Cell, along with a Diversity and Inclusion Grievance Redressal Committee (“DIGRC”), to provide robust support and address any grievances, ensuring a discrimination-free atmosphere. As such, the Institute has established strong anti-discrimination policies and procedures to ensure that there is no caste-based discrimination or harassment against any individual,” responded IIM Bangalore in an official statement.

Regarding reservations for faculty positions, IIM Bangalore said it is in the process of implementing reservations for faculty positions under the coming into effect of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act 2019.

IIM Bangalore also said that the institute launched Special Recruitment Efforts for candidates from reserved categories in 2021, 2022 & 2023. Over 10 new faculty from reserved categories (SC/ST/OBC) have joined the institute since 2019, mentioned the press note.

“ There is no constraint on Institute employees raising any issue pertaining to the functioning of the Institute as long as they operate within the institutional Service Rules that have been formulated by faculty and approved by the Board. The Institute encourages and welcomes any constructive feedback on how it can be more inclusive,” informed IIM Bangalore in its official press note.

