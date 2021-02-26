National Education Policy to make India knowledge capital of world: Piyush Goyal
The National Education Policy focuses on innovation, entrepreneurship and skill development, and it will make India the knowledge capital of the world, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.
He also said the policy allows students to be more creative in their chosen fields.
Goyal added that the Indian education system has to attain that level wherein students from even the developed nations would come for higher studies, even in institutes other than IITs and IIMs.
"The focus that National Education Policy has given to innovation, entrepreneurship, skill development and the urge to expand education to knowledge, this new thrust and thinking will make India the knowledge capital of the world," he said at a Ficci webinar on education.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Education Policy to make India knowledge capital of world: Piyush Goyal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
National Medical Commission will bring great transparency, says PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Madras researchers working on new way to develop effective drugs against HIV
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Flexible and innovative higher education ecosystem being created in India'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Jammu, J-K education department sign MoU to improve quality of education
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Direct Education Ministry to withdraw memorandum: Mamata writes to PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's private schools in favour of online exams for upto class 8 students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan to resume regular classes at all schools from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AP govt to implement CBSE system for classes 1 to 7 in its schools from 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM to address convocation ceremony of TN Dr MGR Medical University on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Free uniforms, textbooks for govt school students in Rajasthan: Gehlot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
229 hostel students of a public school in Maharashtra test coronavirus positive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allahabad University’s UG annual exams from April 15, schedule out
- The Allahabad University (AU) will conduct its annual examinations for undergraduate students enrolled in the university and the constituent colleges for the academic session 2020-21 in the online mode from April 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana schools to begin regular classes for grades 1 and 2 from March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No offline exams up to Class 8 in Delhi govt schools: DoE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox