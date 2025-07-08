NMMS scholarship 2025 registration underway for school students; check eligibility, selection process, amount

The Department of School Education and Literacy is accepting online applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) for 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NMMS scholarship 2025 on the NSP portal, scholarships.gov.in. NMMS scholarship registration is underway for school students, check eligibility(Shutterstock)

Under this scheme, the department awards 1 lakh scholarships every year at Class 9 level, which can be continued up to Class 12. Students selected for the scholarship receive ₹12,000 per annum.

Name of state/ UT Number of scholarships Andhra Pradesh 4087 Arunachal Pradesh 122 Assam 2411 Bihar 5433 Chhattisgarh 2246 Goa 144 Gujarat 5097 Haryana 2337 Himachal Pradesh 832 Jammu and Kashmir 1091 Jharkhand 1959 Karnataka 5534 Kerala 3473 Madhya Pradesh 6446 Maharashtra 11682 Manipur 255 Meghalaya 231 Mizoram 103 Nagaland 180 Odisha 3314 Punjab 2210 Rajasthan 5471 Sikkim 58 Tamil Nadu 6695 Telangana 2921 Tripura 351 Uttar Pradesh 15143 Uttarakhand 1048 West Bengal 7250 A&N Islands 42 Chandigarh 85 D&N Haveli 22 Daman & Diu 16 Delhi 1576 Lakshadweep 10 Pondicherry 125 View All Prev Next

NMMS scholarship 2025: Eligibility, selection process, amount

Under this scheme, 1,00,000 scholarships are awarded to meritorious students whose parental income is not more than ₹ 3,50,000 per annum from all sources at the time of selection

This scholarship is provided on a yearly basis to regular students in class 9 in Government, Government-aided, local body schools.

The scholarship will be for a maximum period of four years. The students studying in "Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are not eligible. Similarly, students in residential schools run by the centre/ state government institutions, where facilities like boarding, lodging and education and students studying in private schools are also not eligible.

State governments will conduct examinations to select students of their states for the scholarship.

The exam will be conducted at the Class 8 level using a Mental Ability Test (MAT) and a Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).

To appear for the selection test conducted during Class 8, the students need to score at least 55 per cent (50 per cent for SC/ST students) marks or equivalent grade in Class 7.

The Mental Ability Test and the Scholastic Aptitude Test will consist of 90 multiple-choice questions each. covering science, social studies and mathematics subjects taught in classes 7 and 8. Each test will be of 90 minutes duration.

The students must pass both the tests with at least 40 per cent marks in aggregate (32 per cent marks for SC, ST).

To find more details and apply online, click here.