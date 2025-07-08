Search
Tuesday, Jul 08, 2025
NMMS scholarship 2025 registration underway for school students; check eligibility, selection process, amount

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 08, 2025 03:17 PM IST

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NMMS scholarship 2025 on the NSP portal, scholarships.gov.in.

The Department of School Education and Literacy is accepting online applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) for 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NMMS scholarship 2025 on the NSP portal, scholarships.gov.in.

NMMS scholarship registration is underway for school students, check eligibility
Under this scheme, the department awards 1 lakh scholarships every year at Class 9 level, which can be continued up to Class 12. Students selected for the scholarship receive 12,000 per annum. 

Name of state/ UTNumber of scholarships
Andhra Pradesh4087
Arunachal Pradesh 122
Assam 2411
Bihar5433
Chhattisgarh 2246
Goa144
Gujarat5097
Haryana2337
Himachal Pradesh832
Jammu and Kashmir1091
Jharkhand1959
Karnataka5534
Kerala3473
Madhya Pradesh6446
Maharashtra11682
Manipur255
Meghalaya231
Mizoram103
Nagaland180
Odisha3314
Punjab2210
Rajasthan5471
Sikkim58
Tamil Nadu 6695
Telangana2921
Tripura351
Uttar Pradesh15143
Uttarakhand1048
West Bengal7250
A&N Islands42
Chandigarh85
D&N Haveli22
Daman & Diu16
Delhi1576
Lakshadweep 10
Pondicherry125

NMMS scholarship 2025: Eligibility, selection process, amount

  • Under this scheme, 1,00,000 scholarships are awarded to meritorious students whose parental income is not more than 3,50,000 per annum from all sources at the time of selection 
  • This scholarship is provided on a yearly basis to regular students in class 9 in Government, Government-aided, local body schools.
  • The scholarship will be for a maximum period of four years. The students studying in "Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are not eligible. Similarly, students in residential schools run by the centre/ state government institutions, where facilities like boarding, lodging and education and students studying in private schools are also not eligible.
  • State governments will conduct examinations to select students of their states for the scholarship. 
  • The exam will be conducted at the Class 8 level using a Mental Ability Test (MAT) and a Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).
  • To appear for the selection test conducted during Class 8, the students need to score at least 55 per cent (50 per cent for SC/ST students) marks or equivalent grade in Class 7.
  • The Mental Ability Test and the Scholastic Aptitude Test will consist of 90 multiple-choice questions each. covering science, social studies and mathematics subjects taught in classes 7 and 8. Each test will be of 90 minutes duration.
  • The students must pass both the tests with at least 40 per cent marks in aggregate (32 per cent marks for SC, ST).

To find more details and apply online, click here.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
