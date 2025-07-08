NMMS scholarship 2025 registration underway for school students; check eligibility, selection process, amount
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NMMS scholarship 2025 on the NSP portal, scholarships.gov.in.
The Department of School Education and Literacy is accepting online applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) for 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NMMS scholarship 2025 on the NSP portal, scholarships.gov.in.
Also read: Uttar Pradesh govt to launch mobile app for scholarships to pre, post-matric students
Under this scheme, the department awards 1 lakh scholarships every year at Class 9 level, which can be continued up to Class 12. Students selected for the scholarship receive ₹12,000 per annum.
|Name of state/ UT
|Number of scholarships
|Andhra Pradesh
|4087
|Arunachal Pradesh
|122
|Assam
|2411
|Bihar
|5433
|Chhattisgarh
|2246
|Goa
|144
|Gujarat
|5097
|Haryana
|2337
|Himachal Pradesh
|832
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1091
|Jharkhand
|1959
|Karnataka
|5534
|Kerala
|3473
|Madhya Pradesh
|6446
|Maharashtra
|11682
|Manipur
|255
|Meghalaya
|231
|Mizoram
|103
|Nagaland
|180
|Odisha
|3314
|Punjab
|2210
|Rajasthan
|5471
|Sikkim
|58
|Tamil Nadu
|6695
|Telangana
|2921
|Tripura
|351
|Uttar Pradesh
|15143
|Uttarakhand
|1048
|West Bengal
|7250
|A&N Islands
|42
|Chandigarh
|85
|D&N Haveli
|22
|Daman & Diu
|16
|Delhi
|1576
|Lakshadweep
|10
|Pondicherry
|125
Also read: UGC Ishan Uday scholarship registration underway at NSP portal, Northeast students can get ₹8000 per month
NMMS scholarship 2025: Eligibility, selection process, amount
- Under this scheme, 1,00,000 scholarships are awarded to meritorious students whose parental income is not more than ₹3,50,000 per annum from all sources at the time of selection
- This scholarship is provided on a yearly basis to regular students in class 9 in Government, Government-aided, local body schools.
- The scholarship will be for a maximum period of four years. The students studying in "Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas are not eligible. Similarly, students in residential schools run by the centre/ state government institutions, where facilities like boarding, lodging and education and students studying in private schools are also not eligible.
- State governments will conduct examinations to select students of their states for the scholarship.
- The exam will be conducted at the Class 8 level using a Mental Ability Test (MAT) and a Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT).
- To appear for the selection test conducted during Class 8, the students need to score at least 55 per cent (50 per cent for SC/ST students) marks or equivalent grade in Class 7.
- The Mental Ability Test and the Scholastic Aptitude Test will consist of 90 multiple-choice questions each. covering science, social studies and mathematics subjects taught in classes 7 and 8. Each test will be of 90 minutes duration.
- The students must pass both the tests with at least 40 per cent marks in aggregate (32 per cent marks for SC, ST).
Also read: Central Sector Scholarship for College, University Students: Application open, check eligibility, amount, other details
To find more details and apply online, click here.