Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces pay hike of 12,784 junior teachers in schools

Continuing with its pre-poll sops, the Naveen Patnaik government on Wednesday hiked the salary of junior teachers in primary and upper primary schools across the State from ₹13,800 to 20,000 per month. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.(File Photo)

The junior teachers who have worked for three years in contractual positions will get the revised salary.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the hike will in retrospective effect from January 1, 2023. The decision of the salary hike will benefit as many as 12,784 junior teachers in the State. The hike will cost the State exchequer an additional ₹95 crore per annum.

Early Wednesday, the state government announced ₹25000 honorarium to all Padma awardees in the state. The payments will be made as a mark of recognition of their contribution to the society, from April this year. In July 2019, the state government had started giving honorariums of ₹10000 a month to Padma awardees who were economically weaker. While a lot of people in Odisha have already received Padma awards earlier, four persons received Padma Shri in 2024.

On Tuesday, the government hiked the remuneration and other benefits of sarpanch and PRI functionaries of the state. The govt said sarpanch would now get monthly remuneration of ₹10,000 instead of ₹2,350 while a Naib Sarpanch will get ₹4,000 instead of ₹490. The daily allowance and sitting fees of Sarpanchs, Naib Sarpanchs, and ward members have been hiked to ₹480 from the existing ₹240 per day. Similarly, the Zilla Parishad president will now get a monthly remuneration of ₹30,000 against the existing ₹9,380. Their daily allowance and sitting fees have also been hiked to ₹600 from ₹300.