 Naveen Patnaik announces pay hike of 12,784 junior teachers in schools | Education - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / education news / Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces pay hike of 12,784 junior teachers in schools

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces pay hike of 12,784 junior teachers in schools

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 14, 2024 10:19 AM IST

The junior teachers in the state who have worked for 3 years in contractual positions will get the revised salary.

Continuing with its pre-poll sops, the Naveen Patnaik government on Wednesday hiked the salary of junior teachers in primary and upper primary schools across the State from 13,800 to 20,000 per month.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.(File Photo)
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.(File Photo)

The junior teachers who have worked for three years in contractual positions will get the revised salary.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the hike will in retrospective effect from January 1, 2023. The decision of the salary hike will benefit as many as 12,784 junior teachers in the State. The hike will cost the State exchequer an additional 95 crore per annum.

DA hike: Salary hike incoming? Cabinet likely takes DA to 50% for government staff

Early Wednesday, the state government announced 25000 honorarium to all Padma awardees in the state. The payments will be made as a mark of recognition of their contribution to the society, from April this year. In July 2019, the state government had started giving honorariums of 10000 a month to Padma awardees who were economically weaker. While a lot of people in Odisha have already received Padma awards earlier, four persons received Padma Shri in 2024.

SSB Odisha Recruitment 2024: Apply for 786 Lecturers posts from March 20

On Tuesday, the government hiked the remuneration and other benefits of sarpanch and PRI functionaries of the state. The govt said sarpanch would now get monthly remuneration of 10,000 instead of 2,350 while a Naib Sarpanch will get 4,000 instead of 490. The daily allowance and sitting fees of Sarpanchs, Naib Sarpanchs, and ward members have been hiked to 480 from the existing 240 per day. Similarly, the Zilla Parishad president will now get a monthly remuneration of 30,000 against the existing 9,380. Their daily allowance and sitting fees have also been hiked to 600 from 300.

OPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 385 Assistant Professors posts till April 16

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On