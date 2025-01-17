Menu Explore
Odisha government hikes monthly salary of junior teachers

PTI | , Bhubaneswar
Jan 17, 2025 05:43 PM IST

The Odisha government on Friday hiked the monthly remuneration of junior teachers from ₹11,000 to ₹16,000, the CMO said in a statement.

The Odisha government on Friday hiked the monthly remuneration of junior teachers from ₹11,000 to ₹16,000, the CMO said in a statement.

Odisha government hikes monthly salary of junior teachers
Odisha government hikes monthly salary of junior teachers

This hike will benefit around 13,740 teachers across the state, it said, adding that chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the proposal, which will result in an additional expenditure of 89.15 crore to the state’s exchequer.

This apart, the government also raised the contribution to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF). The state will now contribute 1,950 per month towards EPF for each junior teacher, up from the previous amount of 1,443.

Stating that the decision is part of the government’s efforts to improve the socio-economic condition of teachers in the state, Majhi said his government is committed to enhancing the welfare of teachers.

Follow Us On