Odisha government hikes monthly salary of junior teachers
The Odisha government on Friday hiked the monthly remuneration of junior teachers from ₹11,000 to ₹16,000, the CMO said in a statement.
This hike will benefit around 13,740 teachers across the state, it said, adding that chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the proposal, which will result in an additional expenditure of ₹89.15 crore to the state’s exchequer.
This apart, the government also raised the contribution to the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF). The state will now contribute ₹1,950 per month towards EPF for each junior teacher, up from the previous amount of ₹1,443.
Stating that the decision is part of the government’s efforts to improve the socio-economic condition of teachers in the state, Majhi said his government is committed to enhancing the welfare of teachers.