Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Odisha govt planning to hold students' union elections after 7 years, says minister Suryabanshi Suraj

PTI | , Bhubaneswar
May 21, 2025 06:00 PM IST

The former BJD government had stopped holding college elections since 2018 due to various reasons, including violence on campuses and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Odisha government is planning to hold elections to students' unions in colleges and universities this year, after a gap of seven years.

Education News
Education News

Speaking to reporters here, Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, "Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier promised that students' union elections would be held this year."

Also read: CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 released, here's how to check Class 12 scores

Efforts are being made to commence the academic session for undergraduate and postgraduate courses by July 15 so that the first semester is completed on time before Dussehra holidays, and students' studies are not hampered during the elections, he said.

On the extension of the deadline for admission into undergraduate courses in higher educational institutions under his department, Suraj made it clear that the students will get ample time for admission after the announcement of class 12 exam results by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha.

Also read: Odisha 12th Result 2025: CHSE Odisha +2 results declared at orissaresults.nic.in, direct link here

The class 12 students will be given at least 10 days time to upload their mark-sheets after the publication of their results, he said.

Notably, on Tuesday, the government extended the deadline for admission into the degree courses from May 20 to June 1.

"This year, we started the admission process for UG courses earlier than other years, on April 16, so that we could wrap it up at the earliest and the syllabus and the students' elections could be completed on time. Last year, the admission process continued till December," he said.

Also read: SBI PO Mains Results 2025 declared, direct link to check here

The previous BJD government had stopped holding college elections since 2018 due to various reasons, including violence on campuses and the Covid-19 pandemic. The BJP, in its 2024 election manifesto, had promised to resume the students' elections after coming to power.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
News / Education News / education news / Odisha govt planning to hold students' union elections after 7 years, says minister Suryabanshi Suraj
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On