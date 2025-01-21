Pearl Academy launches India’s first Meta Campus at Comic Con Bengaluru 2025, check details here

Pearl Academy has launched India’s first Meta Campus at Comic Con Bengaluru 2025, an initiative that is touted to be a historic milestone in the institution’s 32-year legacy. Pearl Academy's Meta Campus is a first-of-its-kind concept that serves as a digital twin of the institution's physical campus.

Meta Campus, which is first-of-its-kind concept, serves as a digital twin of Pearl Academy’s physical campus, spread across a series of immersive zones, a press statement informed.

It added that each zone represents different academic disciplines consisting of interactive touchpoints such as a virtual counsellor that answers real-time queries, 3D installations, live fashion shows, student work showcases, ‘spin the wheel’ activities, coin smash challenge, photo booth, and more.

Those who visited the Comic Con could experience the Meta Campus first-hand, using VR headsets for a deeper, more immersive journey into the future of education.

The visitors could also interact with virtual counsellor and also participated in the Coin Smash Challenge, an interactive game within the Meta Campus.

CB Arun Kumar, Dean, Communication Design, Film and Gaming at Pearl Academy, spoke about the launch and said that the initiative is a testament to the institution's commitment to staying at the forefront of creative education.

“As the OGs of creative education in India, Pearl Academy has carved a niche by nurturing creativity and equipping students with the skills to thrive in the dynamic worlds of Communication Design, Product Design, Fashion, Interiors and Business Management,” he said.

Kumar added, “Through this immersive virtual experience, we are embracing the future of learning, where technology and creativity converge to provide our students with an exceptional, future-ready educational experience.”