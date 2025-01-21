Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pearl Academy launches India’s first Meta Campus at Comic Con Bengaluru 2025, check details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 21, 2025 03:03 PM IST

Pearl Academy launched India’s first Meta Campus at Comic Con Bengaluru 2025. Read details below. 

Pearl Academy has launched India’s first Meta Campus at Comic Con Bengaluru 2025, an initiative that is touted to be a historic milestone in the institution’s 32-year legacy.

Pearl Academy's Meta Campus is a first-of-its-kind concept that serves as a digital twin of the institution's physical campus.
Pearl Academy's Meta Campus is a first-of-its-kind concept that serves as a digital twin of the institution's physical campus.

Meta Campus, which is first-of-its-kind concept, serves as a digital twin of Pearl Academy’s physical campus, spread across a series of immersive zones, a press statement informed.

Also read: IIM Bangalore launches maiden MOOC course in Hindi on ESG and Sustainability, online program begins from January 24

It added that each zone represents different academic disciplines consisting of interactive touchpoints such as a virtual counsellor that answers real-time queries, 3D installations, live fashion shows, student work showcases, ‘spin the wheel’ activities, coin smash challenge, photo booth, and more.

Those who visited the Comic Con could experience the Meta Campus first-hand, using VR headsets for a deeper, more immersive journey into the future of education.

Also read: IIM Rohtak's 3-day flagship event ‘Infusion 2025’ brings together plethora of students, industry leaders; details here

The visitors could also interact with virtual counsellor and also participated in the Coin Smash Challenge, an interactive game within the Meta Campus.

CB Arun Kumar, Dean, Communication Design, Film and Gaming at Pearl Academy, spoke about the launch and said that the initiative is a testament to the institution's commitment to staying at the forefront of creative education.

Also read: What BJP's second manifesto for Delhi elections promises to students

“As the OGs of creative education in India, Pearl Academy has carved a niche by nurturing creativity and equipping students with the skills to thrive in the dynamic worlds of Communication Design, Product Design, Fashion, Interiors and Business Management,” he said.

Kumar added, “Through this immersive virtual experience, we are embracing the future of learning, where technology and creativity converge to provide our students with an exceptional, future-ready educational experience.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
See More
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On