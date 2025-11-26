PRISM-FIMC 2025 brings together industry and academia for dialogue on future leadership

The Dr. Pritam Singh Memorial Foundation–FORE International Management Conference (PRISM-FIMC 2025) was held recently in New Delhi, bringing together leaders from industry, academia, public policy and diplomacy. The conference featured keynote lectures, panel discussions, book releases and academic presentations aimed at examining how leadership and organisations are responding to rapid global shifts. PRISM-FIMC 2025: The Dr. Pritam Singh Memorial Foundation–FORE International Management Conference (PRISM-FIMC 2025) was held recently in New Delhi.

In the opening address, Prof. Subir Verma, Director of FORE School of Management, spoke about the importance of leadership that can handle uncertainty and technological disruption. He said that meaningful discussions across different sectors are essential as organisations face social, economic and geopolitical challenges.

Keynote speaker Krishnan Ramachandran, MD & CEO of Niva Bupa, discussed leadership in a digital and fast-changing environment. He pointed to the need for clarity of purpose, strong teams and consistent execution. Another keynote, delivered by AICTE Chairman Dr. T. G. Sitharam, highlighted the responsibilities of higher education in preparing students for a world shaped by technology, geopolitics and environmental constraints. He stressed that future leaders must be ethical, adaptable and able to collaborate across disciplines.

Across multiple panels, speakers from EY, Indian Oil, MakeMyTrip, HSBC, GAIL, KPMG India, Axis Bank and other organisations examined how leadership models are evolving, how workplaces can remain people-focused during disruption and how global geopolitical shifts affect business decisions. A global view came from Dr. Andreas Emser of Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, who spoke on the growing expectation for responsible leadership. Former diplomats, including Dr. Dilip Sinha and Arun Singh, discussed how foreign policy influences economic and organisational choices.

The conference also featured several book launches, academic sessions and discussions on technology-led productivity, sustainability, financial leadership and business model innovation. Awards were presented for research papers, leadership contributions and a student-led innovation and leadership competition.

Through its dialogues and exchanges, PRISM-FIMC 2025 explored how institutions and leaders can respond to rapid disruption while balancing ethics, strategy and long-term sustainability. The conference emphasised the need for deeper collaboration between academia and industry as organisations navigate a transforming global environment.