Ramadan 2024: Schools in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh issue special school timings, check here

In view of the holy month of Ramadan, schools in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have modified school timings so as to facilitate students of Urdu and other minority language schools to observe the month without comprising academics. Schools in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh change school timings on occasion of Ramadan. (File image) (Photo by Kunal Patil/ Hindustan Times)

Also read: GATE 2024: IISc gears up to announce results, to also likely release cut-off details; find important details here

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A circular issued by the Directorate of Urdu and Other Minority Language Schools in Karnataka changed the timings of junior, senior, and high school schools from 8 AM to 12:45 PM during the month of Ramadan. The circular asked the schools to take necessary actions in this regard.

Also read: SSC GD 2024 Answer Key: Direct link to check it when released

Likewise, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department changed the timings from 8 AM to 1:30 PM in Urdu medium primary, upper primary, high schools, parallel sections, and Urdu Medium DIETS across the state with effect from March 12th to April 10th, 2024.

As informed in the circular, the decision was taken after the Minority Teachers Association appealed authorities to change the timings on occasion of Ramadan. The notice further stated that the change in timings will not affect the SSC Public Examinations or other exams.

Also read: Mizoram government suspends teacher for allegedly leaking 10th board exams paper, FIR lodged