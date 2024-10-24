Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Schools in Poland, Italy and India get awards for helping community, environment

Reuters |
Oct 24, 2024 05:52 PM IST

The Environmental Action prize went to Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj in New Delhi while CM RISE School Vinoba, Ratlam won the Innovation prize.

Schools in Poland, Italy, India and Argentina triumphed at the World's Best School prizes on Thursday for feats including supporting refugee children, an anti-bullying campaign and projects against pollution.

The five winners shared a $50,000 prize at the awards, which were first launched in 2022 by T4 Education, a global network for educators. (HT file)(Representative Image )
The five winners shared a $50,000 prize at the awards, which were first launched in 2022 by T4 Education, a global network for educators. (HT file)(Representative Image )

The five winners shared a $50,000 prize at the awards, which were first launched in 2022 by T4 Education, a global network for educators.

The First Ukrainian School in Poland by the Unbreakable Ukraine Foundation won the Overcoming Adversity Prize in recognition of its tailored education and support for refugee children integrating into a new country.

Also Read: UNESCO seeks applications for Chief of Section at Paris, check eligibility here

Initially, a charity school that opened in March 2022, soon after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces into Ukraine, it now counts three branches with 1,500 children in the Polish cities of Warsaw, Krakow and Wroclaw.

Istituto Galilei-Costa-Scarambone in Lecce, Italy, won the Supporting Healthy Lives prize for its "Mabasta" (stop it) student-led anti-bullying initiative, which also focuses on mental wellbeing.

Two schools in India won awards. The Environmental Action prize went to Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj in New Delhi for its hydroponics and biogas plant projects against water scarcity and pollution, while CM RISE School Vinoba, Ratlam won the Innovation prize.

Also Read: India among the top three startup destinations globally | IIT Mandi report

It was recognised for its "Cycle of Growth" model, which supports teacher development and engaging pupils and which has helped increase school attendance to 85% from 25% and exam pass rates to 82% from 29%.

Colegio María de Guadalupe in Buenos Aires won the prize for Community Collaboration for its programme for financially vulnerable students that mixes education with professional development.

An additional prize, the Community Choice award, went to Kalvi International Public School in the Indian city of Madurai for its outreach initiative for children from poorer families as well as its focus on holistic development and social integration.

“It is my hope that governments now look to your shining examples to see what can be achieved when schools are committed to high performance and when education seeks to tackle some of the greatest challenges our societies face," T4 Education and the prizes founder Vikas Pota said in a statement.

Also Read: NICL AO Results 2024 out at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, here's how to check results

Get latest news onEducation,...
See more
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //