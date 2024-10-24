NICL AO Results 2024 out at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, here's how to check results

The National Insurance Company Limited, NICL has released the NICL Administrative Officer results 2024, following the Interviews held in September and October 2024. The official website mentions a list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the Pre-Employment Medical Examination.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

The results are available on the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check their results.

Direct Link to check

The official website mentions a list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the Pre-Employment Medical Examination. The notice mentions that individual candidates will receive an Email and SMS notification about the Pre-Employment Medical Examination, and the schedule will be displayed on the company’s website in due course.

The final selection/appointment would be subject to a satisfactory medical report and verification of certificates about age, qualification, caste certificate/ income and asset certificate (in case of reserved category candidates) and disability certificate (in case of PwBD candidates), any other applicable documents/testimonials, etc.

NIACL AO 2024: Here's how to check

Visit the official website of National Insurance Company Limited, NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

Look out for the link to check NICL AO results in the recruitment section and click it

A PDF appears with the list of selected candidates

Check for your details and save the file

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

