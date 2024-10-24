NICL AO Results 2024 out at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in, here's how to check results
The results are available on the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates can visit the official website to check their results.
The National Insurance Company Limited, NICL has released the NICL Administrative Officer results 2024, following the Interviews held in September and October 2024.
The results are available on the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can visit the official website to check their results.
The official website mentions a list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the Pre-Employment Medical Examination. The notice mentions that individual candidates will receive an Email and SMS notification about the Pre-Employment Medical Examination, and the schedule will be displayed on the company’s website in due course.
Also Read: CBSE Board Exam 2025 Date: Class 10, 12 practical exam, IA from January 1
The final selection/appointment would be subject to a satisfactory medical report and verification of certificates about age, qualification, caste certificate/ income and asset certificate (in case of reserved category candidates) and disability certificate (in case of PwBD candidates), any other applicable documents/testimonials, etc.
NIACL AO 2024: Here's how to check
Visit the official website of National Insurance Company Limited, NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in
Look out for the link to check NICL AO results in the recruitment section and click it
A PDF appears with the list of selected candidates
Check for your details and save the file
Take a print out of the same for future needs
For more information, visit the official website.
Also Read: CBSE announces subject-wise marks distribution for Class 10, 12 board exam papers
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News