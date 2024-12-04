Menu Explore
Teacher falsely cites student's death to take leave in Madhya Pradesh, suspended

PTI | , Mauganj
Dec 04, 2024 02:06 PM IST

The accused teacher took leave on November 27 and noted in the attendance register that a class 3 student of the school died. Read full details below.

Authorities have suspended a government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district after he took leave citing the death of a student who was alive, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused teacher worked at a government primary school in Chigrika Tola of Mauganj district. (HT File)
The accused teacher worked at a government primary school in Chigrika Tola of Mauganj district. (HT File)

The accused, Hiralal Patel, worked at a government primary school in Chigrika Tola of the district, they said.

Patel took leave on November 27 and noted in the attendance register that a class 3 student of the school died and he was going to attend the funeral, according to the officials.

When the student's father got the information about the teacher's note, he made a complaint to the district collector as his son was alive and healthy, they said.

Mauganj Collector Ajay Shrivastava said Patel has been suspended and a probe ordered into the matter.

