OSSC CTS Recruitment 2023: Application process to commence from Dec 22

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will commence the applictaion process for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2023 tomorrow, December 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ossc.gov.in. The online registration process will end on January 19 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 24. OSSC CTSRE-2023: Application process to begin tomorrow, December 22

Previously, the applictaion process was scheduled to be active from December 20. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from December 22 to January 27.

Vacancy details

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 430 vacancies.

Details:

Junior Mining Officer: 196

Junior MVI: 48

Junior Engineer ( Mechanical) : 3

Junior Engineer (Civil): 24

Tracer: 10

Laboratory Assistnat: 15

Laboratary Attendent: 13

Junior Engineer: 121

The examination will have two stages: Preliminary examination and Main written examination.

OSSC CTS Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Check notice below: