OSSC CTS Recruitment 2023: Application process to commence from Dec 22
OSSC to begin application process for Combined Technical Services Recruitment Exam (CTSRE)-2023.
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will commence the applictaion process for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2023 tomorrow, December 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ossc.gov.in. The online registration process will end on January 19 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 24.
Previously, the applictaion process was scheduled to be active from December 20. Candidates will be able to edit their applications from December 22 to January 27.
Vacancy details
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 430 vacancies.
Details:
Junior Mining Officer: 196
Junior MVI: 48
Junior Engineer ( Mechanical) : 3
Junior Engineer (Civil): 24
Tracer: 10
Laboratory Assistnat: 15
Laboratary Attendent: 13
Junior Engineer: 121
The examination will have two stages: Preliminary examination and Main written examination.
OSSC CTS Recruitment 2023: How to apply
Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Apply link
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Pay the application fee
Submit the form and take print for future reference.
Check notice below: