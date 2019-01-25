Rahul Gandhi congratulates ICAI CA topper 2018 Shadab Hussain

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday extended his best wishes to CA exam topper Shadab Hussain, who cleared the exam in the very first attempt.The results were declared on January 23.

“Congratulations, Shadab. I feel very proud of you. I extend my best wishes to you for the journey ahead,” Gandhi wrote on Facebook.

Hussain, who hails from Kota in Rajasthan, is the son of a tailor. He scored 597 out of 800 with 74.63 per cent marks as announced by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Hussain’s father studied up to Class 10 while his mother is a school dropout. He earned a B.Com degree from Kota University.

Twenty-two-year-old Shadab Hussain surprised everyone by topping the ICAI CA final exam, whose results were declared on Wednesday evening.

Hussain, who attended classes in the Resonance coaching institute in Kota, said he has been studying hard to succeed in ICAI CA exam. He has scored 75% marks in ICAI CA exam.

“I was studying for almost 12-14 hours daily from last six months due to which I was able to clinch the first rank,” Hussain, a resident of Vigyan Nagar locality in Kota, said.

The son of a school dropout said while speaking to the Hindustan Times that regular tests, revision, clearing his doubts and hard work were key to his success.

“Will power and sacrifices of staying aloof from all kinds of distractions helped me succeed in ICAI CA,” he said.

“From the last six months, I was not able to devote time to family and attend family functions and also did not watched TV or used social media,” he said.

His father Mohammad Rafique said if someone is determined then there is nothing in the world that can prevent him from success.

“Since I could not get an education in my life so I had decided to educate my son and I am proud that he has clinched success in CA final,” the 52-year-old, who did not go to school after Class 5, said.

When asked how he supported his son’s education, he said, “I earn enough to run my family and educate my kids and it is for the almighty god to look after everyone”.

Hussain’s mother Alima Ansari is a housewife and he has four sisters.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 11:11 IST