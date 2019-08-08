Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019 delayed again, here’s the new date

education

The declaration of Rajasthan Pre DElEd (formerly known as BSTC) Counselling Results 2019 has been delayed again. The BSTC Rajasthan first round counselling results will now be announced on Friday, August 9.

The results had to be declared on Thursday, August 8, 2019. According to the notification visible on Thursday morning on bstc2019.org, the first round counselling results had to be announced late in the evening on Thursday.

In an official notification issued on bstc2019.org in late afternoon on Thursday, it has been informed that the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Allotment Results 2019 will be announced on Friday.

A total of 7,51,127 students had registered for the examination out of which 6,94,653 appeared. The number of available seats is 24,120. The number of institutions of teacher education in which allotment will take place is 360.

Students are anxiously waiting for the BSTC allotment results as it has been delayed many times.

After the results are declared, candidates whose seats are allotted in teacher training institute of Rajasthan will have to deposit the allotment fee and report for admission.

The Rajasthan BSTC exam was conducted on May 26 for taking admission in Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), the result of which was declared on July 3.

