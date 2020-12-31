e-paper
Home / Education / Rajasthan: Schools closed for Class 1 to 8 students from Jan 1 to 4 in Churu district due to cold wave

The Churu District Administration on Monday announced the vacation for the students in view of the “cold wave and extreme winters” in the district.

education Updated: Dec 31, 2019 14:38 IST
Asian News International
Churu (Rajasthan)
A temperature of minus four degrees Celsius was recently recorded in Rajasthan’s Sikar.
In the wake of cold wave gripping the region, all classes up to standard eight will remain suspended from January 1 to January 4 in private and government schools across Churu district in Rajasthan.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe cold wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jammu & Kashmir on Monday.

A temperature of minus four degrees Celsius was recently recorded in Rajasthan’s Sikar.

