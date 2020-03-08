Ramesh Pokhriyal extends greetings on International Women’s Day

education

Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Sunday extended his greetings to women on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“I extend my best wishes to all the women. We are working towards women empowerment by the way of the new education policy. Today, ‘Beti Padhao, Beti Bacho’ is reaching newer heights,” said Pokhriyal while speaking to media.

“We organised various activities in the last one week in view of empowering women. We facilitated women doing well in various areas be it sports, music or studies. I feel glad that girls are doing extremely well as compared to boys in various educational institutions,” he said.

International Women’s Day (IWD) is celebrated globally every year on March 8 to mark the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. It also marks a call to action for accelerating gender equality.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with Nari Shakti Awardees on International Women’s Day at his residence.His twitter account would be handled by the women achievers on the day.The Prime Minister had announced that on women’s day this year, he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspires people to help them ignite motivation in millions.He had said that stories of such women can be shared using #SheInspiresUs.An official release said that President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the Nari Shakti Puraskar on Sunday morning at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan.