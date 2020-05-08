‘Role of E-Learning during Lockdown’: PWC, IQAC conducts webinar on challenges and future of online learning

education

Updated: May 08, 2020 17:58 IST

Department of Education, Patna Women’s College and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) are jointly conducting an international webinar on ‘Role of E-learning during Lockdown: Academic Challenges and the Road Ahead’. The webinar is a two-day long event and will conclude on Saturday, May 9.

Nearly 600 faculty members from national, international colleges and universities joined the webinar virtually. The webinar is being organised at a time when all educational institutions are taking the e-learning route to complete the syllabus due to coronavirus lockdown.

“We all are amid an extraordinary situation emerging out of the global pandemic and the consequent lockdown. With this unprecedented lockdown everything has come to an abrupt halt and the academic world is not an exception. Because of the forced closure of educational institutions, the entire higher education system has been badly disturbed. In this type of situation e-learning has emerged as the most effective option – both for the students/ teachers as well as the college/ university management,” reads the press release issued by PWC.

Three special lectures were delivered by the resource persons during the three technical sessions of the webinar. Dr Father G Valan Arasu, Principal, St. Aloysius College, Jabalpur spoke on the theme adoption and usage of e-learning tools for diverse learners: Possibilities and Challenges. Father Arasu with his co-presenter Dr. Siby Samuel, IQAC Coordinator – St. Aloysius College highlighted on the extensive outreach of the wide range of e-learning tools amid the current situation.

In the second technical session Prof. Kaushal Kishore, Dean, School of Education, Central University of South Bihar, delivered a lecture on the ‘Centrality and Invisibility of Teachers in e-learning: Effective Strategies for teaching and communication’. In his in-depth discourse, Prof. Kishore emphasized on the role of teachers in carrying out effective learning techniques for e-communication.

The last lecture of the first day of the webinar was on the topic ‘Use of e-learning Strategies for Effective Mentoring, Spiritual Wellbeing and Peaceful Co-existence’ that was delivered by Prof. Sunita Singh Sengupta, Dean and Professor, Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) University of Delhi. Prof. Sengupta in her very crisp address brought out the importance of spirituality and proper mentoring even for technical effectiveness.