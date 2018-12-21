RRB ALP Technician results: Here’s the direct PDF link of region-wise result
RRB ALP Technician revised results 2018 : The railway recruitment board (RRB) on Thursday declared the revised results of 1st Stage CBT for ALP and Technicians examination.education Updated: Dec 21, 2018 11:53 IST
The railway recruitment board (RRB) on Thursday declared the revised results of 1st Stage CBT for ALP and Technicians examination. Candidates can check the result on the RRB websites now.
The result of the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of ALP technician examination was published on the official websites of all RRBs on November 2 after which few students raised objections spotting errors in questions and translation. So the RRB decided to review the process and declare fresh results.
Candidates who have cleared the first stage examination have qualified for the second stage. The second stage CBT will be held on January 20 to 23, 2019. The e-call letter will be available for download 4 days prior to CBT date.
Here’s the direct PDF link to check region-wise results of RRB ALP Technician 2018
RRB Ahmedabad: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Ajmer: Click here for RRB ALP results
RRB Allahabad: Click here for RRB ALP Result
RRB Bhubaneswar: Click here for RRB ALP results
RRB Bangalore: Click here for RRB ALP results
RRB Bhopal: Yet to be announced
RRB Bilaspur: Yet to be announced
RRB Chandigarh: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Chennai: Click here for RRB ALP results
RRB Gorakhpur: Yet to be announced
RRB Guwahati: Click here for RRB ALP results
RRB Jammu: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Kolkata: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Muzaffarpur: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Malda: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Mumbai: Click here for RRB ALP results
RRB Patna: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Ranchi: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Secunderabad: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Siliguri: Click here for RRB ALP result
RRB Thiruvananthapuram: Click here for RRB ALP result
