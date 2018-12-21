RRB ALP Technician results: Here’s the direct PDF link of region-wise result

The railway recruitment board (RRB) on Thursday declared the revised results of 1st Stage CBT for ALP and Technicians examination. Candidates can check the result on the RRB websites now.

The result of the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) of ALP technician examination was published on the official websites of all RRBs on November 2 after which few students raised objections spotting errors in questions and translation. So the RRB decided to review the process and declare fresh results.

Candidates who have cleared the first stage examination have qualified for the second stage. The second stage CBT will be held on January 20 to 23, 2019. The e-call letter will be available for download 4 days prior to CBT date.

Here’s the direct PDF link to check region-wise results of RRB ALP Technician 2018

RRB Ahmedabad: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Ajmer: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Allahabad: Click here for RRB ALP Result

RRB Bhubaneswar: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Bangalore: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Bhopal: Yet to be announced

RRB Bilaspur: Yet to be announced

RRB Chandigarh: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Chennai: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Gorakhpur: Yet to be announced

RRB Guwahati: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Jammu: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Kolkata: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Muzaffarpur: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Malda: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Mumbai: Click here for RRB ALP results

RRB Patna: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Ranchi: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Secunderabad: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Siliguri: Click here for RRB ALP result

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: Click here for RRB ALP result

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 10:09 IST