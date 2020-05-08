e-paper
Education

Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar can collect fees for new session without hike

The schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district can collect fees for the academic year 2020-21 but can’t hike the fees, said district administration.

Updated: May 08, 2020 08:20 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Noida
(HT File)
         

The schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district can collect fees for the academic year 2020-21 but can’t hike the fees, said district administration.

“Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar district can collect the fee for the academic year 2020-21 but no school shall increase the fee for the academic year 2020-21. Govt of Uttar Pradesh has waived off transport fees for the period of lockdown/till schools are closed,” according to a notice issued by the district administration.

During this lockdown, schools can’t charge transport charges and they can’t deny student for online teaching, it read.

It further read that if any school is found to be violating the order, parents can complain to secretary/DIOS, District Fee Regulation Committee at feecommitteegbn@gmail.com.

