Sisodia urges Centre to reduce curriculum for next session, conduct JEE, NEET under reduced syllabus

education

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:35 IST

Delhi’s Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday urged the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to reduce the curriculum for the next session by 30% as students have lost academic time due to the lockdown caused by coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Sisodia further suggested that entrance exams like JEE and NEET should be conducted in the next session on the basis of reduced syllabus.

The Delhi deputy CM made these recommendations during a meeting of state education ministers chaired by the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister on Tuesday.

In the same meeting, Sisodia also suggested the HRD minister to promote students of Class 10 and Class 12 on basis of their performance in internal exams, as it was done for students of classes 9 and 11.

‘It would not be feasible to conduct the pending board exams for class 10 and Class 12 now,” Sisodia said.

(with PTI inputs)