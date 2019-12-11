e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 11, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Education

Sports should be made compulsory in schools, says Congress MP

He urged the government to make sports compulsory in school education, as, at present, it is too much focused on academics.

education Updated: Dec 11, 2019 17:13 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Sports be made compulsory in schools.
Sports be made compulsory in schools. (HT file)
         

Stressing on the importance of physical fitness, a Congress MP in Lok Sabha on Wednesday suggested that sports be made compulsory in schools.

Underlining that there is a need to develop a culture of physical fitness, Karthik said the lack of importance on it is perhaps one of the reasons that India does not win as many medals in international sports events, especially the Olympics.

He urged the government to make sports compulsory in school education, as, at present, it is too much focused on academics.

tags
top news
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
‘If Sardar Patel meets Modiji…’: Anand Sharma jabs PM on citizenship bill
‘This isn’t Pakistan assembly’: Shiv Sena’s comeback to PM over CAB
‘This isn’t Pakistan assembly’: Shiv Sena’s comeback to PM over CAB
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
No question of concern, no one will harass Muslims: Amit Shah on CAB debate
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Virat Kohli six runs away from achieving massive feat in T20Is
Sourav Ganguly became BCCI president because of our reforms: Justice Lodha
Sourav Ganguly became BCCI president because of our reforms: Justice Lodha
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Hafiz Saeed charged by Pakistan court with terror financing
Honda introduces industry first ‘Anytime Warranty’ for up to 10 years
Honda introduces industry first ‘Anytime Warranty’ for up to 10 years
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
‘Indian Muslims are safe’: Amit Shah on Citizenship Amendment Bill in RS
trending topics
HTLS 2019Amit ShahAbhijit BanerjeeCitizenship Bill LiveShiv SenaIndia vs West IndiesAnushka Sharma and Virat KohliPakistan vs Sri Lanka LiveSalman KhanISRO

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News