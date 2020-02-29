e-paper
SSC CGL 2020 Admit Card: Direct links to download tier 1 call letter

SSC CGL 2020 admit card has been released at ssc.nic.in. Here are the direct link to download the call letter for all regional SSCs.

education Updated: Feb 29, 2020 13:36 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for combined graduate level (CGL) tier 1 exam 2019. Candidates who have registered for the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam can download their admit cards online from the regional websites of SSC.

SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2019 will be held from March 3 to 9, 2020. We have provided the direct links to download admit card for all regions here:

Admit card for Eastern Region

Admit card for Karnataka and Kerala region

Admit Card for Southern Region

Admit Card for North Eastern region

Admit card for Western region (Mumbai)

Admit card for Madhya Pradesh Region

Admit card for Central Region

Admit card for North Western region

Status for Northern Region

Candidates will have to login using their registration number or candidate’s name and date of birth.

