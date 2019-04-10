SSC GD constable recruitment vacancy position: Force wise and state/category wise released

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday issued a notification giving force wise consolidated vacancies for Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF AND Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2018. It has also released State/ Category Wise Vacancies for the above mentioned posts. You can check it by clicking here.

In a notification issued earlier, SSC had informed about the increase in number of vacancies for the above mentioned posts from 54,953 to 58,373.

The notifications can be checked on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC held the Computer Based Examination for GD (General Duty) constable recruitment from February 11 to March 11, 2019.

A total of 30,41,284 candidates appeared in the exam at 297 venues in 125 cities.

SSC will declare the results of Constable (GD) examinations tentatively on May 31. Candidates can download SSC Constable GD result from regional websites of SSC.

Candidates who clear the Computer Based Test (CBE) will have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and Medical Examination.

The number of candidates to be shortlisted for PET/PST on the basis of merit in the Computer Based examination will be around 10 times of the number of vacancies.

The exam is being held for recruitment of Constable General duty (GD) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles.

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 15:19 IST