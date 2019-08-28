SSC Recruitment 2019: 16 impostors held during SSB constables’ recruitment drive in Bihar

education

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) arrested 16 impostors during physical fitness test of constables being held at Border Security Force (BSF) camp at Khagra in Kishanganj on Monday.

SSB was conducting the test to fill up posts of constables in Central Armed Police Forces. Staff selection commission (SSC) conducted an open examination for recruitment to the posts of constables (General duty) in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIASSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles as per recruitment scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

SSB 12th Battalion Commandant Pramod Devrani said, “The impostors were caught during the verification of biometric finger-prints.”

He told the arrested impostors were from three districts of Bihar— Aurangabad, Bhojpur and Arwal — and all were handed over to the police after lodging FIR at Kishanganj town police station in this regard. “The irregularities were detected in the photos too which raised the suspicion”, he informed.

Station house officer Rajesh Tiwari said, “The accused were sent to judicial custody on the basis of the FIR lodged by SSB commandant.”

“Police are conducting probe to track the kingpin behind this” he added.

Those arrested have been identified as Guddu Kumar and Wakil Kumar (Both from Arwal), Rakesh Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar, Avinash Kumar and Kundan Kumar (All four from Aurangabad), Manish Kumar Keshri, Satish Kumar, Subhash Yadav, Dhananjay Kumar Singh, Satyendra Kumar, Raj Kumar Singh, Vikram Singh, Hari Narayan Mandal, Ashok Kumar, Kamendra Kumar ( All ten from Bhojpur).

Police said the racket might be active across the state via agents. “We were going to conduct a thorough probe into the matter”, Rajesh Tiwari said, adding, “We would conduct raids at various places in several districts to arrest persons involved in the racket.”

