University of Sheffield: A hub of innovation & research

This year, the University of Sheffield was voted University of the Year and Best for Student Life at the Whatuni Student Choice Awards, as well as runner-up for University of the Year 2025 by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide. Ranked within the top 100 best universities in the world (#98th globally in Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025) and a member of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group, Sheffield attracts students from all over the world to study its wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate taught and research degrees. Dr Malcolm Butler, Vice-President and Director of Global Engagement at the University of Sheffield, UK.

The University of Sheffield’s origins began with the Sheffield School of Medicine, founded in 1828, and the University itself was established in 1904. Although well-known for its medical and engineering expertise, Sheffield has more than 20 different academic schools, teaching specialities, such as artificial intelligence; data analytics; business and economics; arts and humanities; and natural and physical sciences.

In an exclusive interview Dr Malcolm Butler, Vice-President and Director of Global Engagement at the University of Sheffield, UK, talks about the University’s focus on research, scholarships and the importance of Students’ Union.

The University is known for its research endeavours - from the first documented use of penicillin as a therapy in 1930, to building Europe’s largest research-led manufacturing cluster - what are the main thrust areas of research now?

We have 11 centres of excellence which bring together researchers from different fields - from our Centre for Machine Intelligence, which is dedicated to transforming and accelerating our innovation in Artificial Intelligence, to our Neuroscience Institute, which is improving prevention, diagnosis and treatment for neurological disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s disease and stroke.

The University of Sheffield is home to the UK’s first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) research and development facility where new fuels can be developed, tested and certified all in one place. Last year, the first flight using SAF set off from London Heathrow to New York JFK, marking a year of collaboration between a Virgin Atlantic-led consortium that included Sheffield, Imperial College London, Boeing, Rolls-Royce, BP, and others.

What about gene therapy?

Recently, we opened our new Gene Therapy Innovation and Manufacturing Centre (GTIMC) that will accelerate development of new gene therapies and clinical trials, offering hope for patients with conditions such as adult and childhood forms of motor neurone diseases, cystic fibrosis and haemophilia. Sheffield is already one of the leading players in gene therapy research and innovation and the new facility will build on existing research to help find cutting-edge gene therapy treatments for more than 7,000 rare and inherited diseases that are currently without a cure.

There’s a lot of talk about the University’s Institute for Sustainable Food. What is the USP?

We also have research projects that support the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Our Institute for Sustainable Food is taking the latest scientific knowledge and applying it in real-world settings, to ensure that the production and consumption of the world’s food is sustainable and resilient, helping end hunger and achieve food security and improved nutrition.

Will a University of Sheffield student get an edge over others in finding research positions in big firms like Boeing, Rolls Royce etc?

Sheffield has a global reputation for excellence and an extensive network of partners across industry. The expertise of our people means we partner with governments, multinational companies and charitable foundations from across the world. They include Unilever, Boots, AstraZeneca, GSK, ICI, Slazenger, Rolls Royce, and Boeing, to name a few. My advice for students wanting to pursue research careers is to make the most of the numerous opportunities provided during their time at Sheffield - applying to support research projects, undertaking placements or internships, taking part in conferences and networking opportunities, and attending career development workshops or skills sessions.

Our Careers and Employability Service has specialist advisors who can support and advise students on their career options, and support is available whilst they are studying and as a graduate.

Are there research scholarships for students? Anything exclusively for Indian students?

We have generous scholarships across all subjects for our undergraduate and postgraduate taught courses worth £10,000 as an annual tuition fee discount. These are International Undergraduate Merit Scholarship 2025 (75 available) and International Postgraduate Taught Merit Scholarship 2025 (75 available). For prospective postgraduate research students, there are different funding bodies which offer scholarships and some PhD projects may already come with funding attached.

The University of Sheffield has also been lauded for its Students’ Union. Does being an active Union participant help?

Our Students' Union has been voted the best in the UK for the past seven years in the Whatuni Student Choice Awards. You can join one of our 400 student societies and 60 sports clubs. Student societies and clubs are a great way to make friends and you can put yourself forward to help run the societies - something known as a ‘committee role’ - which will give you experience of leading others, helping raise awareness and looking after funds. As an international student you can also work part time alongside your studies, which will give you the chance to experience the UK work culture, and of course the UK’s Graduate Route can allow you to stay in the UK to work after graduating.