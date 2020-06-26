UP Board 10th, 12th results 2020: 56 lakh students to get their UPMSP high school, intermediate results

education

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:31 IST

Uttar Pradesh board will declare class 10th and 12th results tomorrow. Around 56 lakh students will get their matric and intermediate exam results at 1:30 pm on Saturday, June 27. Students who have taken the exam will be able to check their results online at upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Out of the 56 lakh students who had taken the UP board exams, 3.02 million were in class 10th and 2.58 million in class 12th. This year, around five lakh registered students had skipped the UP board examinations.

Students who fail in the exam won’t have to worry. Those who fail in one paper can appear for compartment exam while those who fail in two exams will get an opportunity to appear for improvement exam. Moreover, from this year, the UP Board has decided not to denote ‘compartment’ in the marksheet-cum-pass certificate of the students who fail in one subject. The decision has been taken in the interest of students to free them from any unnecessary psychological pressure or lack of confidence in opting for higher educational choices.

How to check UP Board Results 2020 online:

Visit the official website at upresults.nic.in

Click on the UP Board 10th Result 2020 or UP Board 12th Result 2020 link

Key in the your seven digit roll number and school code

You result will be displayed on screen.



UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 this week, how to check scores on HT result portal

Students can also check their UP Board 10th and 12th results on our website at hindustanitmes.com. The candidates will be able to check their scores online at our result portal. Click here to register on our HT Result portal to get instant result alert as soon as the result is out.