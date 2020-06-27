UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: When and where to check UP high school and intermediate results

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 11:24 IST

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), popularly known as UP board, will on Saturday declare the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exam results on its official website. Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma will address a press conference in Lucknow at 12 noon wherein the results will be announced.

After the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are announced, students of who have appeared in the UP Board exams matric and intermediate exams will be able to check their results online at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Over 5.61 million students have registered for the class 10 and class 12 examinations of UP board this year. Out of this, 3.02 million appeared in high school exams and 2.58 million in intermediate examinations.

The board had conducted the high school examination from February 18 to March 3 while the intermediate examination was held from February 18 to March 6.

Students can also check their results on our Hindustan Times Result portal.

Here is how to check the UP board 10th ,12th results on the official website

Visit the official website of UP board at upresults.nic.in . Click on the link for UP Board high school or intermediate (Class 10 or 12) Examination - 2020 Results. Key in your roll number and school code (as given in the admit card). Submit. Your result will be displayed on screen. Download and take its print out.

UP Board 10th, 12th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the UP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘UP Board 10th Result 2020’ or ‘UP Board 12th result 2020’

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

In 2019, the pass percentage for high school was 80.07%, and for intermediate exams was 70.06%. Last year, 58,06,922 students had registered to appear in UP Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations including 31,95,603 in High School and 26,11,319 in Intermediate exams.