UP Board Class 12 Results 2020: How to check UPMSP Intermediate result online

education

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 12:17 IST

UP Board Class 12 Results 2020: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, popularly known as UP board on Saturday declared the class 12 results on its official website.

Students of class 12 who have appeared in the UP Board exams will be able to check their results online at upmsp.edu.in and also on upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Around 2.58 million appeared in the UP Board intermediate examination.

UP Board Class 10 examination was held from February 18 to March 3 while the class intermediate examination was conducted from February 18 to March 6.

UP Board 12th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the UP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘UP Board 12th result 2020’

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

Here is how to check the UP board 12th results on the official website:

Visit the official website of UP board at upresults.nic.in . Click on the link forUP Board intermediate (Class 12) Examination - 2020 Results. Key in your roll number and school code (as given in the admit card). Submit. Your result will be displayed on screen. Download and take its print out.

In 2019, the pass percentage for intermediate exams was 70.06%. Last year, 58,06,922 students had registered to appear in UP Board’s High School and Intermediate examinations including 31,95,603 in High School and 26,11,319 in Intermediate exams.