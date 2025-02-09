UP Police constable Phase 2 PET admit card releasing tomorrow at uppbpb.gov.in, steps to download when out here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB. will release the UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card for Phase 2 on Monday, February 10, 2025. When out, candidates appearing for the physical efficiency test in second phase can download their hall tickets from the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The UP Police Constable Phase 2 PET admit cards will be released on February 10, 2025. (Photo by Mushtaq Ali/Hindustan Times)

UP Police Phase 2 PET admit card: Steps to download

To download the phase 2 admit card, can follow the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on the UP Police Constable 2024 PET admit card link available on the home page

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Your PET admit card will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download the admit card.

6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, prior to this, the board had released the Phase 1 PET Admit Card on February 3, 2025. The Physical Efficiency Test will begin on February 10, 2025.

The recruitment examination was conducted for for over 48 lakh students in two phases. In the first phase held on August 23, 24 and 25, around 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

Likewise, the second phase was conducted on August 30 and 31 for around 19.26 lakh candidates.

The result was announced in November 2024 and document verification was carried out in December 2024.

Only those candidates who qualified the PST/DV can appear for the Physical Efficiency Test.

The board aims to fill a total of 60244 posts in the organisation theough the recruitment drive.

Meanwhile, in case any difficulty while downloading the admit card, candidates can contact on the helpline number-8867786192.