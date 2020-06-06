UPPSC PCS ACF RFO exam 2020 postponed, details here

education

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 11:28 IST

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the examination for recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS), and Range Forest Officer (RFO).

The examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 21 which has been postponed till further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new date of examination will be notified in the due course of time.

The UPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies of Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO).

Earlier the deadline to apply for UPPSC PCS, ACF, RFO exam was also extended due to the coronavirus lockdown. Initially the deadline to apply for the exam was May 21 which was then extended till June 4 while the last date to pay the application fee was pushed from May 18 to June 2.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in for regular updates.