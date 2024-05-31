Why UGC delisted Manipur’s Sangai International University, asked students not to take admission without approval

In a significant move, the University Grants Commission, or the UGC, has delisted Manipur’s Sangai International University located in Churachandpur, thereby removing it from the list of recognized UGC universities. UGC de-lists Manipur’s Sangai International University, Churachandpur, from the list of recognized universities.

In a notice issued on May 15, 2024, the UGC stated that the university is not allowed to provide UGC-approved undergraduate, postgraduate, or PhD degrees to students.

The background: UGC wrote to Sangai International University

In the notice, the UGC informed that it had earlier requested the university on multiple occasions, to provide the necessary information required for inspection through letters dated July 3, 2015, August 12, 2015, October 21, 2016,

However, the UGC stated that the university had failed to provide the required information despite repeated appeals.

It was on December 19, 2023, that the UGC issued a Show Cause Notice to the university, allowing it to explain why action must not be taken to remove its name from the list of universities recognized by the UGC. Copies of the Show Cause Notice were also sent to Notices to the Department of Higher Education, Government of Manipur, requesting it to take immediate action.

No response from Manipur Govt

The UGC in its letter claimed that it had not received any response from the university and the comments from the Manipur Government, following which it decided to remove the name of the Sangai International University from the list of recognized universities.

Students asked not to take admission

The UGC, through its notice, urged students to not take admission to any of the programme of the university. It added that in the absence of UGC approval, any Degree issued/awarded by the Sangai University, Manipur shall not be treated as recognized/valid for the purpose of higher education and employment.

Meanwhile, the UGC has also taken to multiblogging site X (formerly Twitter) to inform about its decision to de-list the Sangai International University.

