JNU PG Admissions 2024: Last chance to apply, registration window closes today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in; direct link here

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU, will be closing registrations for postgraduate courses today, May 31, 2024. Candidates who are interested and are yet to apply to master’s programmes offered by the university should visit the official website of the university at jnu.ac.in and submit their applications. JNU PG Admissions 2024: Registration window closes today at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

It may be mentioned here that students interested in applying for various postgraduate courses such as Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), and Master of Computer Applications (MCA), will be shortlisted based on their CUET PG marks.

It is to be noted here that JNU is offering admission into various PG courses such as MA, MSc, MCA, MPH, MTech, postgraduate diploma, and advanced diploma programmes through CUET PG scores only.

Candidates must meet certain requirements to be eligible for the PG courses. These are as follows:

1. For MA: Candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 50 percent marks in a 10+2+3 pattern of education from a UGC- UGC-recognized institute, along with a CUET PG score.

2. For MSc: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with 55 percent marks in any specialization, apart from a CUET PG score to apply for the MSc course.

3. For the MCA course, candidates must have a BCA/ bachelor’s degree in computer science engineering or an equivalent degree with at least 55% marks. Alternatively, they should have a B.Sc./ B.Com./ B.A. with Mathematics at 10+2 Level or graduation Level with at least 55% marks.

Admission into the MSc in Biotechnology and MSc in Computational Biology Programme will be through the Graduate Aptitude Test – Biotechnology (GAT-B) score and the MBA programme will be through the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) score.

Here is how to apply of the official website:

1. Visit the official website of JNU at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

2. Enter the details asked and register yourself in the space provided.

3. Fill out the application form.

4. Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the prescribed size.

5. Make the application fee payment.