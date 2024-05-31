Meghalaya students exempted from CUET once again, check details inside

Centre has exempted students of Meghalaya from the CUET examination to facilitate admission into colleges for undergraduate studies. Meghalaya commissioner secretary for education Syed Md A Razi told journalists that the union ministry of education issued a notification to this effect on May 29. (Pic for representation)

Addressing a press conference today, Meghalaya commissioner secretary for education Syed Md A Razi told journalists that the union ministry of education issued a notification to this effect on May 29, 2024.

The correspondence signed by the undersecretary of the ministry reads, “I am directed to inform you that the UGC had already considered the request received from State Govt. of Nagaland, through NTA and allowed affiliated Colleges in the State to take admission as per prevailing practice by giving exemption from CUET for the academic year 2024-25. On the basis of the above referred letter, UGC has considered the decision taken by the Ministry and agreed to allow admissions in the affiliated colleges of Central Universities in the State of Meghalaya and Nagaland i.e NEHU and Nagaland University as per the prevailing practice by giving exemption from CUET for the academic year 2024-25 only. This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority.”

Razi elaborated that as soon as the matter was brought to Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma’s attention, he immediately reached out to the union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan after confabulating with officials of the state education department, North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and NTA.

“The primary aim was that we should ensure that students who are seeking admission into undergraduate courses in Meghalaya for the current academic year, do not suffer. A decision was taken by the CM to seek exemption for all colleges affiliated to NEHU in Meghalaya for exemption from CUET and for colleges to take direct admissions as was happening in the previous years,” Razi said, adding, “We are happy to inform that on account of the efforts, UGC yesterday has approved the exemption from CUET for college admissions for undergraduate courses for 2024-25. As of today, admissions to colleges affiliated with NEHU in Meghalaya will happen as they were before for the current academic year.”

The commissioner secretary also informed that the state government has written to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for 2F notification which will put the Williamson Sangma University, a state-owned university, in the list of universities recognized by the UGC.

“We are hopeful we will receive the 2F notification very soon,” Razi said while elaborating that once the state receives the 2F notification it will start with the affiliation process of the colleges which are at present affiliated to North Eastern Hill University (NEHU).

He said that government and government-aided colleges will be shifted to the state-owned Williamson Sangma University while explaining that private colleges will have to exercise their choice on the matter as they cannot be forced to affiliate with the Williamson Sangma State University.

Stating that it would be appropriate if all the students of the state were under the same system, Razi said, “Parallelly we are taking other steps to make the university fully functional in terms of appointment of Vice Chancellor, the various committees and faculties that is required.”

He also said that the government is hopeful the state University will be functional by next year so that students of the state do not have to sit for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and the state will not have to seek exemption every time since the state University will not need a CUET score.

