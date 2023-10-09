News / Elections / Rajasthan Assembly Election / Will Congress reverse trend or BJP come to power? Rajasthan to vote on Nov 23

Will Congress reverse trend or BJP come to power? Rajasthan to vote on Nov 23

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 09, 2023 12:39 PM IST

The counting of votes will take place on December 3, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced.

Polling for the upcoming Rajasthan assembly election will be held on November 23 and votes will be counted on December 3, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday, setting the stage for assembly polls in five states – including Rajasthan – the final set of state elections before the all-important Lok Sabha polls in April-May next year.

Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (File Photo)
Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (File Photo)

Click here for full coverage of Rajasthan assembly polls 2023

According to the ECI, the gazette notification for the exercise will be issued on October 30, while November 3 is the deadline to submit nominations. The scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on November 7, while the deadline for candidates to withdraw their candidature is November 9. Also, the election must be completed by December 5.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Over the past few years, voters in Rajasthan have not given their incumbent government a second consecutive term, alternating between the BJP and the Congress – the two national parties – every five years. The ruling Congress will, therefore, hope to reverse the trend, while the BJP will hope that the trend continues.

In December 2018, the grand old party ousted the saffron party from power by securing 100 seats in the 200-member assembly, while the latter won on 73 seats. Though it fell short of majority by just one seat, the Congress garnered support from some independents, as well legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to form government, with veteran Ashok Gehlot returning as the chief minister after two previous stints (1998-2003; 2008-2013) and Sachin Pilot, the party's then state unit chief, was made the deputy chief minister.

(This is a developing story. Please check again for details).

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out