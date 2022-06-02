Akshay Kumar is 'emotional and proud' after hosting Samrat Prithviraj screening for Amit Shah, calls it 'rare honour'

Akshay Kumar recently recounted the experience of hosting a special screening of his upcoming film Samrat Prithviraj for home minister Amit Shah, and described it as a 'rare honour.' Akshay plays king Prithviraj Chauhan of the Chauhan dynasty in the film, which will revolve around The First Battle of Tarain between the 12th-century ruler and Muhammad Ghori of the Ghurid dynasty. Also Read| Samrat Prithviraj trailer 2: Akshay Kumar prepares for an epic battle in new period drama. Watch

Amit Shah was all praises for Samrat Prithviraj after he watched it in New Delhi on Wednesday, June 1, with his family members and Akshay by his side. Akshay later shared a picture of him and Amit Shah on his Instagram account and said it was emotional for him to see the minister praising the period drama.

Akshay wrote, "A very emotional and proud evening for me. Had the rare honour of having Hon’ble Home Minister Amit Shah ji watch #SamratPrithviraj." He added in Hindi, "Unki hamari film ke liye prashansa ne hamari mehnat safal kar di (His appreciation for our film has made our hard work successful)! Ever so thankful," and concluded it with a folded-hands emoji.

Akshay Kumar details experience of hosting screening of Samrat Prithviraj for Amit Shah in Instagram post.

Amit Shah had said at the screening that he enjoyed watching the film as a student of history, noting that it was after 13 years that he was watching a film in the theatre with his family. He also said that the film depicted the Indian culture of respecting women and empowering them.

Previously at the launch of the first trailer of Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay was asked if he would host a special screening of the film for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In response, he had said, "Main kya dikhana chahunga, unko dekhna hoga wo apne aap hi dekh lenge, main kaun hota hu dikhane waala (Who am I to show the film to him? If he wants to watch it, he will)."

Samrat Prithviraj, which was earlier titled Prithviraj, will release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on June 3. Directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, the film also marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chillar, who will star opposite Akshay as Sanyogita. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Sonu Sood, and Ashutosh Rana.

