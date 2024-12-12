12th Fail, Animal to Heeramandi: Pakistan's most-searched on Google list is filled with these Indian shows and films

As 2024 nears its end, it's the time Google shares its list of most-searched events, topics and personalities for different countries. Recently, Google released the data of 2024 searches by Pakistanis and the top five spots have been secured by Indian films and shows. 12th Fail and Animal top Google Trends' list of most-searched movies and dramas in Pakistan.

Indian films and shows on Google's top 5 most-searched list for Pakistan for 2024

Among the most-searched movies and dramas in Pakistan, 8 are from India and only two of their own shows made it to Google's most-searched list of 2024. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is not only the most-searched show in India but also in Pakistan and 12th Fail is the most searched film, grabbing the second spot in the list. It is followed by Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal's Mirzapur season 3 in third and fourth spot, respectively.

Google's most-searched films and dramas in Pakistan for the year 2024.

Only two Pakistani shows made it to Google's most-searched list of 2024

The fifth spot is also occupied by one of the biggest Indian films of the year, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Stree 2. It seems like the horror-comedy not only made waves in India but also in Pakistan. Pakistani drama, Ishq Murshid, starring Bilal Abbas Khan and Durefishan Saleem, has made it to Top 6 in the list. Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17 took the seventh, eighth and ninth place in the list.

Fahadh Mustafa and Hania Aamir's Pakistani Drama Kabhi Hum Kabhi Tum, which became a sensation not only in Pakistan but also in India, secured the tenth place in Google's most-searched movies and dramas in Pakistan. The show is available to watch on YouTube.

The only Indian personality that Pakistanis searched for according to Google is Mukesh Ambani who hosted the big fat wedding of his son Anant Ambani this year. The wedding was the talking point in India as well with celebrities like Rihanna, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and others in attendance.