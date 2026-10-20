17 years later, Harman Baweja dances to Milo Na Milo from Love Story 2050 and he's still got those slick moves

This seems like the video from the series Kaptaan's success party earlier this year in April. Sharing the video, Siddharth spoke about what the collaboration means to him. He wrote, “Used to mimic this exact beat in front of the TV and today I am hitting it right next to Harman Baweja.”

In the video, which was shared by Siddharth Nigam's fanclub, the actor is seen dancing with Harman on Milo Na Milo, one of the memorable tracks from Love Story 2050, which marked Harman's Bollywood debut. Dressed casually, the two actors match the song's upbeat energy as they revisit a track that many fans will remember from the film.

Some favourites stay with us for years, and Siddharth Nigam recently got to share a special moment with one of his. The actor was seen dancing with Harman Baweja to ‘Milo Na Milo’, the popular song from the 2008 film Love Story 2050. The video has caught fans' attention, bringing back memories of the sci-fi romance while showing the two actors sharing a fun moment together.

About Kaptaan Siddharth worked with Harman on Kaptaan, a crime thriller series that premiered on Amazon MX Player. Produced by Pammi and Harman under Baweja Studios, the show features Siddharth in the role of Kabir, a troubled character described as angry and damaged. Saqib Saleem leads the series as SSP Samardeep, while Siddharth takes on a pivotal role in the crime drama.

The series is set in the fictional city of Jwalabad, where police, rival gangs and powerful criminal networks clash over money, power and revenge. It premiered on April 3, 2026.

About Love Story 2050 Released in 2008,Love Story 2050 is a science-fiction romance directed by Harry Baweja. The film stars Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles, with Boman Irani playing a scientist. Blending love, time travel and futuristic technology, the film imagines what Mumbai might look like in the year 2050.

The film follows Karan Malhotra, who falls deeply in love with Sana Bedi and dreams of building a future with her. But their plans come to a heartbreaking halt when Sana dies in an accident. Struggling to accept her loss, Karan seeks help from his scientist uncle, Dr Yatinder Khanna, who has been developing a time machine. Desperate to see Sana again, he travels to the year 2050, where he discovers a Mumbai transformed by futuristic technology, flying cars and towering skyscrapers. There, he meets Ziesha, a popular singer who looks remarkably like Sana but has no recollection of her. As Karan tries to make sense of the uncanny resemblance and find a way back into her life, he gets drawn into a dangerous battle with Dr Hoshi, who is determined to seize control of the time-travel technology.