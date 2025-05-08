Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak co-star Shehzad Khan reveals how much he spent on ‘secret wedding’ with Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan spent ₹ 50 on his marriage to Reena Dutta

Shehzad, who shared a close bond with Aamir, said the actor is still the same today. When asked if he knew about Aamir's 'secret wedding' while working with him on Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak set, Shehzad said, "No, we got to know about it from other sources. They had a court marriage for just ₹50. I was supposed to be one of the witnesses, but as usual, I was late, and they had left for their respective homes after the marriage."

He further revealed that no one on set knew Aamir and Reena had tied the knot. “Reena came on set only for the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak song Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega. Everyone just knew that they liked each other, but nobody knew they were married.”

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s relationship

Aamir and Reena got married in 1986 but parted ways after 16 years, divorcing in 2002. They share two children—daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan. Despite the separation, the two have maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their children. Aamir later married Kiran Rao in 2005, but the couple divorced in 2021. He is now in a relationship with Gauri Spratt, whom he introduced to the media at his pre-birthday celebration.

Aamir Khan’s upcoming films

Aamir is set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par following the box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role and features ten debutant actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on 20 June.