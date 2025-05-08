Aamir Khan's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak co-star Shehzad Khan reveals how much he spent on ‘secret wedding’ with Reena Dutta
Aamir Khan's co-star and actor Shehzad Khan opened up on his secret marriage to Reena Dutta, revealed he was supposed to be a witness.
Bollywood star Aamir Khan made his grand debut with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, directed by Mansoor Khan. However, just before entering the film industry, the actor secretly married Reena Dutta. In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Aamir’s co-star Shehzad Khan revealed how much Aamir spent on the wedding. (Also Read: Sitaare Zameen Par poster: Aamir Khan teases story about special people and fans are ‘ready to sob’; film out next month)
Aamir Khan spent ₹50 on his marriage to Reena Dutta
Shehzad, who shared a close bond with Aamir, said the actor is still the same today. When asked if he knew about Aamir's 'secret wedding' while working with him on Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak set, Shehzad said, "No, we got to know about it from other sources. They had a court marriage for just ₹50. I was supposed to be one of the witnesses, but as usual, I was late, and they had left for their respective homes after the marriage."
He further revealed that no one on set knew Aamir and Reena had tied the knot. “Reena came on set only for the Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak song Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega. Everyone just knew that they liked each other, but nobody knew they were married.”
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s relationship
Aamir and Reena got married in 1986 but parted ways after 16 years, divorcing in 2002. They share two children—daughter Ira Khan and son Junaid Khan. Despite the separation, the two have maintained a cordial relationship for the sake of their children. Aamir later married Kiran Rao in 2005, but the couple divorced in 2021. He is now in a relationship with Gauri Spratt, whom he introduced to the media at his pre-birthday celebration.
Aamir Khan’s upcoming films
Aamir is set to return to the big screen with Sitaare Zameen Par following the box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Genelia Deshmukh in the lead role and features ten debutant actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on 20 June.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.