Acknowledge your mistake and apologise: Mika to U'Khand minister on Daler Mehndi row

The 59-year-old singer, known for hits such as "Tunak Tunak Tun", "Bolo Ta Ra" and "Ho Jayegi Balle Balle", was heard saying "sorry" in video clips that have since gone viral.

On Sunday evening, Mehndi was performing at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Uttarakhand's New Tehri town when Uniyal stormed up to the stage and asked him loudly if he was drunk.

New Delhi, Artists deserve dignity and respect, singer Mika Singh said on Thursday, reiterating that Uttarakhand cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal must apologise to his brother Daler Mehndi for publicly reprimanding him at an event.

What happened between Daler Mehndi and Subodh Uniyal at the Uttarakhand cultural event?

What happened between Daler Mehndi and Subodh Uniyal at the Uttarakhand cultural event?

Mika, who has been vocal in his support for his brother since the incident, has demanded an apology from Uniyal and urged Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to look into the matter.

In a fresh post, the singer said the minister should be grateful to Mehndi for agreeing to perform at the event after another artist, Sunanda Sharma, fell ill.

"Respected @SubodhUniyal1 ji, Minister Sahib, the real truth is that you should be grateful to Daler Mehndi ji for saving your event and fulfilling his responsibility.

"According to my information, Sunanda Sharma had initially been booked for this program, but she fell ill with fever. After that, just one day before the event, Daler Mehndi ji was called in, and despite not being well, he performed at the program," Mika said.

He said it was painful to see Mehndi being accused of being drunk while performing on stage.

"If there has been any mistake on your part, you should acknowledge your mistake and apologize to Daler Mehndi ji. Minister ji, there are many important tasks to serve the public.

"I wish you would fulfill those responsibilities with the same seriousness that you use to question an artist. Veteran artists like Daler Mehndi ji deserve respect, not humiliation," he added.

In a subsequent post, Mika said the whole world has come forward to support Mehndi but nobody has defended Uniyal.

"Celebrities and fans from across the globe are standing by him, @SubodhUniyal1 ji but nobody has come forward to support you. Why? Because people believe you were wrong in the way you treated him.

"Hon'ble @pushkardhami CM of Uttarakhand, please look into this matter. We love Uttarakhand and its people, but artists deserve dignity and respect," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.