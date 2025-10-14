After Salman Khan’s jibe on Bigg Boss 19, Abhinav Kashyap responds with ‘venom’: Zeher ki ulti kar raha hu main

Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap has been vocal about his discontent with Salman Khan for a while now. After Salman broke the silence on Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Abhinav hit back again with ‘venom’. In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, he addressed the Bollywood star directly and said this. (Also Read: Salman Khan goes on fiery rant against Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap over all his claims: ‘Apne bhai ke peeche padho’) Abhinav Kashyap spoke about Salman Khan again after the latter addressed his claims on Bigg Boss 19.

Abhinav Kashyap responds to Salman Khan

The media portal released a promo for an interview with Abhinav, in which he addressed Salman directly. It began with him singing the Tere Naam title song for the actor. He then claimed that there’s a ‘hypothetical situation in which Salman will get (him) shot.’

Abhinav then claimed that Salman has said nothing much, but it’s his fans that seem to mind more, stating, “I am talking about him very openly, and while he’s saying nothing, his chamchas (sycophants) seem to mind a lot. He ruined his own life, and he ruined it so much that it can’t be set right again. I’ve said everything from my heart, and I’ve said the truth, so he cannot feel bad about it.”

The filmmaker also claimed in the interview that Salman is bothered because he cannot be bought by money, questioning why a ‘criminal like him’ is playing a Veer Senani (soldier, in Battle of Galwan), stating that his style is ‘chapri’ (tacky). “He begged me for a film, and I gave him a chance with Dabangg, but he stabbed me in the back. Ye jo in logon ne zeher dala hai na mere andar, ye zeher ki ulti kar raha hu main. (I’m spitting whatever venom they’ve filled me up with.),” said Abhinav.

What happened between Salman-Abhinav

Abhinav, who directed Salman’s hit 2010 film Dabangg, has been making several claims and accusations against the actor for some time now. He has, in the past, claimed that Salman took undue credit for the film and alleged that the actor made things so difficult on the sets of Tere Naam for his brother, Anurag Kashyap, that he had to walk away from the project.

Salman addressed some things Abhinav said indirectly on Weekend Ka Vaar without naming him and said, “Mujhe baat buri sirf ek hee cheez lag rahi hai ki apne apne aap ko destroy kar diya. Agar kisike parivar ke peeche padhna hai toh khudke parivar ke peeche padho. Apne bhai ke peeche padho, usse pyar karlo, Maa pita se pyar karlo, biwi bachho ka khayal rakh lo. Yeh toh least hai (The one thing that hurts me the most is that you are destroying yourself. If you want to get after someone, please go after your family or your brother. Or, love your brother, your parents, your wife. That’s the least you can do).”

Salman was last seen in Atlee's Sikandar and will soon star in Battle of Galwan. Abhinav last worked on Nikita Roy as a creative consultant.