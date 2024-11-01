Aishwarya Rai turns 51: 7 times stars like Anushka Sharma, Rekha couldn't get enough of her beauty

Aishwarya Rai is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women in the world. The actor, who won Miss World in 1994, is one of the most popular Indian celebrities. And while there’s no doubting her acting and dancing skills, it’s also her unique looks that not just fans, even her fellow celebrities, can’t get enough of. (Also Read: Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan cute candid moment with Aaradhya captured in Anant Ambani's wedding film. Watch) Aishwarya Rai won Miss World in 1994 and has a successful career in the film industry.

There’s a reason she was cast as the beautiful Nandini in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, after all! Looking back at seven times, celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Hugh Jackman and Rekha were left stunned by her beauty.

‘Aishwarya Rai is synonymous with beauty’

In 2015, Naveen Polishetty interviewed Aishwarya for Mastiii and told her that India thinks she is synonymous with the word, beauty. He said, “In our country, jo beautiful aur khoobsurat shabd hai, they have been replaced with your name. There was a point where people said, Aishwarya Rai beautiful hai, aaj vo shabd ko Aishwarya Rai kehte hai.” The actor laughed at that and told Naveen he’s ‘damn good’ at writing.

While promoting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka once asked her co-star Aishwarya in an interview if she believes she’s the most beautiful woman in the world. “And if not, who do you think is the most beautiful woman on earth. And you cannot take your mother’s name,” asked Anushka in an AV that was shown to Aishwarya.

The actor seemed to think a bit before answering the ‘very tricky’ question. “Beauty is definitely in the eyes of the beholder and this beholder can’t but help see beauty now-a-days in the face and eyes I completely gaze into all the time. And I am unabashedly obsessively in love with my daughter,” she said, naming Aaradhya.

‘Indeed a very beautiful actress’

At the Glamour and Style Awards by Filmfare in 2017, Rekha handed Aishwarya an award and jokingly took credit for her beauty, saying, “Aishwarya’s mother kept seeing my photos when she was pregnant, and this is the result.”

And who can forget how in 2011, Hugh flirted with Aishwarya in front of his wife and said, “You are indeed a very beautiful actress. Not the most beautiful actress (pointing to his wife) but a very beautiful actress.”

On the Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009, Argentine polo player, Nacho Figueras couldn’t help but say, “Wow, your eyes are amazing,” and right in front of her husband Abhishek Bachchan.

‘A divine beauty’

In 2023, Richa Chadha defended her Sarbjit co-star from trolls and told Jist, “People are jealous of her. What else! With a pumpkin-like face, she's the most beautiful woman in the history of India. I think she is very disciplined and graceful. You'll see she doesn't b**ch about anyone, doesn't say anything bad for anyone. I like her.”

A screengrab of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram stories.

Earlier this year in February, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut also couldn’t help but re-share a fan-edit of Aishwarya from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam on her Instagram stories, writing, “Appreciation post for Ash’s divine beauty.”