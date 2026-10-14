Aishwarya Rai’s young co-star shares BTS pics from their ad film shoot, calls her ‘embodiment of love, kindness, and grace’

On Tuesday, child actor Namah Singh Deewana shared pictures and videos from his ad shoot with Aishwarya. In one of the pictures, Namah and his mother can be seen taking a selfie with the actor. The caption accompanying the post was full of praise for Aishwarya.

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was appointed global ambassador for JW Marriott in June this year. The brand has launched its new ‘Stay in the Moment’ campaign, encouraging travellers to slow down, reconnect with loved ones and find meaning in moments that often pass unnoticed. A child actor who featured alongside Aishwarya in the campaign has now shared behind-the-scenes moments from the ad shoot and penned a note praising the actor.

The caption read, "Even now, I still can’t believe that I got to share the screen with someone millions of people dream of meeting. Thank you, God, for turning this dream into reality. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ji is not only the most beautiful woman in the world, but also an absolutely wonderful human being. She is the embodiment of love, kindness, and grace."

It further read, "I will never forget the day I met her, spoke to her, and got to interact with her face-to-face. It was truly a magical and unforgettable experience, a day that will forever hold a special place in my heart. One of the best days of my life. A dream come true!"

Before appearing alongside Aishwarya, the young actor had also featured in advertisements with Virat Kohli and Amitabh Bachchan.