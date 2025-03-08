Akshay Kumar does not want to be called a star: ‘I want to be the sun’

Actor Akshay Kumar recently spoke about how he’d rather be known as a ‘sun’ than as a ‘star’ and he had a reason for it. At the Republic Plenary Summit when asked about his discipline, the actor stated that he thought it was weird why people questioned him about it instead of those who led sedentary lifestyles. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar reveals Twinkle Khanna teases him for his patriotic films: ‘How many times will you save the country?’) Akshay Kumar had this to say when asked about his stardom and discipline.(PTI)

Akshay Kumar doesn’t want to be a star

Akshay joked at the event that he does want to be a star—he wants to be the sun. He said, “I don’t want to be a star, star hain naa raat ko nikalte hain. Mujhe subah nikalna hain, I want to be the sun. (Stars shine only at night. I want to come out in the morning.) So, I don’t want to be the star.”

He then pointed out sportspeople Sania Mirza and Anil Kumble in the audience and stated that they both had done ‘wonderful’ things for our country and had not reached that level without discipline.

Akshay added, “All of us led a disciplined life in school; I don't understand why it changes when we grow up. Everyone asks me why I sleep early and wake up early. Why is it a question?”

Akshay has often spoken in interviews about leading a disciplined life and staying on top of his health.

Recent work

2024 saw Akshay in the films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein, Stree 2, and Singham Again. This year, his film Sky Force saw Veer Pahariya in his debut, apart from Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in key roles.

This year, he will also star in Kesari Chapter 2, Jolly LLB 3, and Housefull 5, in addition to the Telugu film Kannappa. Akshay is also shooting for Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3, which might hit screens later.