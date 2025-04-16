Akshay Kumar urges fans not to check phones while watching Kesari Chapter 2: ‘It will be humiliating’

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Kesari Chapter 2. On April 15, the actor attended a special premiere of the film in New Delhi, which was graced by politicians and other dignitaries. During an interaction with the media, Akshay shared a message for fans ahead of the film's release. (Also Read: Akshay Kumar wants British govt, King Charles to watch Kesari Chapter 2, ‘realise their mistake’: Apology is bound to…) Akshay Kumar makes a request to fans ahead of Kesari Chapter 2's release.

Akshay Kumar makes a request to the fans

While speaking to the media at the event, Akshay urged all Indians to watch the film and learn about an untold chapter of the country’s past. He also made a special request to fans: “I humbly request you all to please keep your phones in your pockets and listen to every dialogue of this film. It will mean a lot. If you try to check your Instagram during the movie, it will be a humiliation for the film. So I request everyone to keep their phones away,” he said.

About Kesari Chapter 2

In Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar is set to play the role of Advocate C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in 1919. The film is a spiritual sequel to Akshay's 2019 hit Kesari and is based on the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

The film also stars R. Madhavan as Adv. Neville McKinley, Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, Regina Cassandra as Palat Kunhimalu Amma, Sankaran Nair's wife, Simon Paisley Day as General Reginald Dyer, and Alexx O'Nell as Lord Chelmsford, alongside Vishak Nair, Amit Sial and Manoj Pahwa in supporting roles. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 18.

The teaser of the film generated huge hype. In the teaser, Akshay was seen using the f-word for the British. Addressing the same during the trailer launch event, Akshay said, "Yes, I have used that word. But what is interesting is that the judge tells my character he is still a slave (to the British Empire). Was that not a bigger gaali (curse)? I think there cannot be a bigger profanity than that."